Galbraith expects Land Factor to boost growth

Profits ahead

Pam Over: ‘impressive growth’

Property consultancy Galbraith said the merger with Land Factor will help it build on another year of growth.

Operating profit for the year to the end of March increased to £2.94m (2018: £2.3m) on a rise in revenue to £13.07m (£12.3m).

Galbraith’s 14 offices operate in commercial, residential and land agency, forestry, building surveying, energy and estate management.

After the trading period it acquired the former business of Land Factor, now a fully integrated part of Galbraith, providing a local presence for customers across the North of England, with offices in Hexham, Blagdon and Penrith.

Pam Over, CEO of Galbraith said: “The organic growth we have achieved within the firm in recent years, coupled with prudent acquisitions, have delivered early results. We look forward to the merger with Land Factor being reflected in our future performance.

“Our self-contained business streams have prospered this year. We have invested in our energy, building surveying and forestry divisions in particular, as there are significant opportunities in these sectors. Once again we are reporting impressive growth across the board.”

Iain Russell, chairman of Galbraith, said: “Our strategy of delivering high quality property services with the best professionals through an extensive network of offices has proved successful.

“We are committed to maintaining this approach and are confident that good opportunities lie ahead across our various business divisions.”