Four promoted to partner at Johnston Carmichael

Leadership growth

Stewart Pennington, Emma Waterman, Suzanne Brownie, Ewan Bolt

Johnston Carmichael, the accountancy and business advisory firm, has expanded its leadership team with four promotions.

Emma Waterman, who heads up the firm’s Inverurie office, and Stewart Pennington, who is based in Edinburgh and plays a leading role in the food and drink team, become partners.

Ewan Bolt from the Inverness office who heads up the firm’s digital solutions team has been promoted to director along with Suzanne Brownie, based in Edinburgh, who leads the transaction taxes team and has responsibility for a portfolio of entrepreneurial businesses.

Andrew Walker, chief executive, said: “This December saw over 40 of our people promoted across a range of offices and business lines, taking our total promotions for the year to more than 90.”