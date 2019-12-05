Main Menu

Leadership growth

Four promoted to partner at Johnston Carmichael

| December 5, 2019
Stewart Pennington, Emma Waterman, Suzanne Brownie, Ewan Bolt

Stewart Pennington, Emma Waterman, Suzanne Brownie, Ewan Bolt

Johnston Carmichael, the accountancy and business advisory firm, has expanded its leadership team with four promotions.

Emma Waterman, who heads up the firm’s Inverurie office, and Stewart Pennington, who is based in Edinburgh and plays a leading role in the food and drink team, become partners.

Ewan Bolt from the Inverness office who heads up the firm’s digital solutions team has been promoted to director along with Suzanne Brownie, based in Edinburgh, who leads the transaction taxes team and has responsibility for a portfolio of entrepreneurial businesses.

Andrew Walker, chief executive, said: “This December saw over 40 of our people promoted across a range of offices and business lines, taking our total promotions for the year to more than 90.”

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sarah-Jane-Laing

New era for Scottish Land & Estates with first female CEO

Sarah-Jane Laing has become the first female chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, theRead More

Murphy Wealth adds Lewis as financial planner

After several months of rapid expansion, Murphy Wealth has announced the appointment of a financialRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.