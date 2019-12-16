Former trainees promoted to partnership at Campbell Dallas

Accountancy

New partners: Jennifer Alexander, James McBride, Kirsty Murray and Alan Brown

Four long-serving staff at Campbell Dallas have been promoted to the partnership, the first following a merger of the business with Scott Moncrieff in May.

Kirsty Murray, James McBride, Jennifer Alexander and Alan Brown joined as graduate trainees and have been with the business for an average of 16 years.

After joining as a trainee in 2004, Kirsty Murray has been appointed as a new tax partner based in Edinburgh.

James McBride, who joined the business as a trainee in 2003, has been appointed an audit partner based in the Glasgow city centre office.

Jennifer Alexander has been appointed an audit partner after joining the business in 2001 as a CA trainee, also based in Glasgow.

After initially joining Campbell Dallas in 2003 as a CA trainee, Alan Brown has been promoted to audit partner. He qualified in 2006 and has been progressively promoted during his 16 years with the firm, becoming a director in 2013. He has played a key role running the Glasgow and Scotland-wide audit team.

Managing partner for Scotland, Chris Horne said: “It is particularly rewarding to see young talent progress all the way to the partnership and in the last two years we have promoted nine of our people, who started out their CA careers with us to the top level in the business.

“We are focused on developing our own people and on creating outstanding career opportunities for our people looking to develop a career in the accountancy profession. Since 2015 we have recruited 235 apprentices, graduate trainees and school leavers into this successful trainee development programme.”