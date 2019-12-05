Former Navy accountant Newlands wins innovation prize

Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards

By a Daily Business contributor |

Chris Newlands: recognised as an innovator

Businessman Chris Newlands has lifted a top accolade at The Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards.

Fighting off stiff competition, Mr Newlands was named ‘Innovator of the Year’ at a gala dinner ceremony held in Glasgow this week. The event was attended by nominees, business leaders, veterans, and serving officers.

The Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards is a celebration of former servicemen and women in second careers. Mr Newlands has had a substantial career since leaving the military and is currently enjoying great success with his online travel platform, Tripsology and the launch of Spelfie, an app which takes selfies from space and the ground-breaking new concept was revealed this month in a BBC documentary.

Mr Newlands was honoured to be nominated and delighted to take the top spot in his category. He said: “I enjoyed a fantastic evening with true heroes on Tuesday night, I am humbled, proud and delighted to have won the inaugural ‘Innovator of the Year’ award, especially when you consider the quality of the competition.

“The constant theme of the night was that our servicemen and women need help to “transition” from a life of structure and discipline, with all the advantages that brings, into civvy street. Therefore, if you’re fortunate enough to employ or recruit for your organisation, assuming the candidate meets your role’s requirements, please consider the key attributes of people who love team-work, problem-solving and have a strong strategic mindset.

“In my experience, you’ll find a world-class work ethic, a can-do attitude, and strong leadership skills in their DNA.”

He added: “I served in the Royal Navy as an accountant, enjoyed a 30-year professional career as a chartered financial planner and now I’m being recognised as an innovator in the technology and space sectors.

“A career in the forces doesn’t define or limit you, it offers you a fantastic foundation for a lifetime of opportunities, yet to be defined. Help our heroes, help you, everyone wins!”