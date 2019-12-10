Finch takes newly-created director role at Consenna

IT consultancy

Consenna, an IT business consultancy firm, has appointed James Finch in the newly-created role of client director.

James Finch spent more than 28 years at Westcoast during which time he held a number of senior roles.

In his new position, his primary focus will be on maintaining and developing key client relationships, as well as securing new client business. He will also play a central role in reviewing the effectiveness of the team’s programmes for those clients and deciding their direction.

Commenting on Mr Finch’s appointment, Trevor Evans, managing director at Consenna, said: “He has already demonstrated his enthusiasm for the journey that Consenna is on and is clearly committed to working in a fast-paced and continually evolving environment. We’re delighted to welcome him on board.”

Consenna moved into new premises in October and has added five employees to the team.