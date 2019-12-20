Fattal plans more Scots hotels as NYX brand gets go-ahead

New brand for city

Jurys Inn will get a makeover

Israeli group Fattal Hotels is seeking further expansion in Edinburgh after getting the go-ahead to open a 131-room NYX Hotel in the old town.

The £32 million development in Jeffrey Street will also see expansion of Fattal’s neighbouring 186-room Jurys Inn and the addition of 31 apartments.

The company, listed in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is one of the biggest hotel operators in Europe. It acquired the freehold of the Jurys Inn in Edinburgh and the adjacent site from the William Pears Group last year.

Fattal, in partnership with Swedish hotel company Pandox, bought the Jurys Inn chain in December 2017. It also owns the Leonardo Hotels portfolio.

It operates 52 hotels under the Jurys Inn and Leonardo brands in the UK and Ireland, with 11 of these in Aberdeen, ­Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Perth.

Modern style: NYX Hotel in Munich (pic: Booking.com)

NYX Hotels, named after the Greek goddess of the night, is a lifestyle brand which first opened in Milan in 2017. It has other properties in Herzliya, Madrid, Munich, Prague and Tel Aviv.

The 201-bedroom Grange Holborn in London was scheduled to be refurbished and rebranded from Jurys Inn to be the first NYX in the UK.

It May the group announced plans for a £33m NYX hotel in Birmingham.