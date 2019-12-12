Executive changes at Weir to focus on sustainability

Engineering

Weir Group has announced changes to its group executive including two appointments that strengthen its focus on sustainability and technology.

Paula Cousins (pictured) will become chief strategy and sustainability officer, recognising the critical role Weir’s innovative engineering has in making its main markets more sustainable, including reducing energy, waste and water consumption.

Garry Fingland will also join the group executive as chief information officer with responsibility for group-wide information and technology systems including the group’s digital products.

Both appointments are effective from 1 January. Geetha Dabir, currently CTO, will leave Weir at the end of 2019 after three years in which she developed the group’s new technology agenda and built the foundations for its digital platforms.

Commenting on the appointments, Weir Group Chief Executive Officer Jon Stanton said: “This is an exciting time for Weir with our customers looking to us to help them overcome some of their biggest technology challenges.

“I am therefore delighted that we have strengthened our team further with the appointment of Paula and Garry to the group executive. Both appointments show our commitment to using innovative engineering to make our customers smarter, more efficient and sustainable.

“Paula has been key to developing our new sustainability strategy that focuses on how we help our customers significantly reduce their environmental impact while also increasing productivity.

“Garry has extensive experience in building Group-wide digital platforms that deliver enhanced support for customers while also improving collaboration and innovation across the business. I’d like to thank Geetha for her work in the past three years and wish her every success in the future.”

Paula Cousins joined Weir in 2015 and is currently the group head of strategy & sustainability. Prior to Weir she held a number of strategy, commercial, and engineering leadership roles with PetroIneos, BP, McKinsey & Company, ExxonMobil and Unilever. Paula has a BEng Hons in Chemical and Process Engineering and an MPhil in Chemical Engineering Research, both from the University of Strathclyde.

Garry Fingland joined Weir in April 2019 as chief information officer. He has more than 25 years’ experience with leadership roles in complex global technology organisations. Before Weir he was CIO for healthcare provider Bupa, serving on its executive committee. He has also held senior roles with Serco Group and Diageo. A graduate of the University of Glasgow University, he also holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde.