Entwistle makes switch to Aberdein Considine

Scottish private client solicitor Aileen Entwistle has left Anderson Strathern to join Aberdein Considine in Glasgow as a partner.

Ms Entwistle specialises in a wide range of private client practice areas and her appointment is the latest in a lateral hiring spree by the firm throughout the country.

She is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), and also a Notary Public. She is dual qualified in Scotland and England.

With 19 offices and a headcount of just under 500, Aberdein Considine is now one of the country’s largest. Following a number of acquisitions it has been focused on expanding its legal teams and specialisms.

Managing partner, Jacqueline Law, said Ms Entwistle’s appointment was an important one as the firm shapes up to meet the needs of its clients.

“Aileen is highly respected in what is an increasingly demanding area of law,” she said.

“In the years to come, Scotland will experience the greatest transfer of personal wealth in its history as the baby boomer generation seeks to prudently transfer wealth and assets to the next generation.

“Private client work is growing at a significant pace for the firm, and Aileen will be a huge asset to both Aberdein Considine and our clients.”