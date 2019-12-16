EnerMech adds Sharma as CFO to executive team

Engineering

EnerMech has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Sandeep Sharma as chief financial officer (CFO).

Sandeep is the former CFO of Stork, the mechanical, electrical and repair services business which employs 18,000 staff in 100 countries, and previously he was finance director at Bombardier Transportation.

He joins EnerMech on 1 January along with newly-appointed chief executive Chris Brown following the firm’s acquisition by The Carlyle Group.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, EnerMech employs 3,500 staff across 40 locations working on large-scale projects across the oil and gas, LNG, renewables, defence, power, infrastructure and petrochemicals sectors.

EnerMech CEO, Doug Duguid, said: “EnerMech will start the new decade on a strong footing with Chris Brown and Sandeep Sharma at the helm as they build on the very strong foundations established over the last decade.

“We are delighted to have recruited two first class individuals with broad ranging international experience who will develop and deliver an ambitious business growth programme with the full support of The Carlyle Group.”

Mr Sharma added: “EnerMech is a well-respected business and I was fully aware of the excellent progress it has made in global energy sector over the last 11 years. I look forward to taking up this great opportunity to help shape EnerMech’s business strategy which will deliver sustainable and profitable long term growth.”

Current CFO and founding EnerMech director, Michael Buchan, will remain with the business until March 2020 on a part-time basis and retiring CEO Doug Duguid will continue in an advisory capacity during a planned transition period.