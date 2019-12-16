EICC looks to new markets following record year

Conference boost

Marshall Dallas: ‘strengthening our position’

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is on track for record sales and operating profits.

Economic impact is expected to exceed £55 million, supporting about 1,800 jobs. The venue will host 217 events this year, a record number.

Chief Executive Marshall Dallas said: “It’s also part of our raison d’être to support local businesses across the city. This is a really important factor to us because we would not be as successful a conference centre without the network of city partners who add significant value to our overall proposition.”

Among the year’s highlights was hosting TEDSummit, which was the result of an extended bid process against a number of the world’s leading conference destinations.

Mr Dallas added: “The benefits of hosting TEDSummit this year go beyond tourism, positioning Edinburgh and Scotland on the world stage as a place to meet and to be inspired.”

EICC formed a partnerships with Edinburgh BioQuarter aimed at bringing more UK and global medicine and life sciences conferences to Edinburgh while helping to build Edinburgh BioQuarter’s pipeline of innovative companies and expertise.

A number of initiatives are planned for next year, 25 years after the centre opened.

“The three areas under active consideration are sustainability, business development and education, areas we know will strengthen our position in the global events industry, and we hope to make a number of related announcements in early 2020,” said Mr Dallas.