Eden Mill sees 48% rise in income as alcohol-free range launched

St Andrews expansion

Paul Miller: ‘new audience’

Fife distiller and brewer Eden Mill has reported a 48% rise in turnover after confirming the launch of an alcohol-free range of drinks.

The St Andrews-based company saw income surge to £8 million and predicted that profits will almost double this year.

It announced in February 2018 its plans for a new distillery in the town which will be carbon neutral. The £3.1m facility should be complete next summer.

Eden Mill founder and co-owner Paul Miller said: “We’re delighted with our financial results for the last 12 months. Gin sales are up and whisky is creating long-term value for the business.

“Our strategy is based on innovation, experience and convenience as we develop new products, grow our visitor attractions and ensure we are targeting the right customers with the right products.

“We are especially pleased with sales of our ‘ready to drink’ range which has attracted a new audience to gin.”

He added: “To achieve our expansion goals, we are currently in talks with third parties and evaluating longer term funding options to create the first carbon neutral distillery and visitor centre.

“In addition, we are also looking to significantly expand our whisky production capability. The new distillery is on track to open at the end of 2020.”

The Cumbria-based Eden River Brewery, acquired in February, has been successfully integrated, he said, adding that it provided space for new product development and for increased production.

Eden Mill last week confirmed the launch Eden Nil, an alcohol-free range of ready-to-drink flavoured gins and soft drinks.

The range has been created with input from the Secret Herb Garden in Edinburgh and expert botanists, and contains non-alcoholic distillate made from water, juniper, coriander, lemon balm and cardamom.

Speaking about the range last week, Mr Miller said: “Year on year, we can see there is a 25% increase in sales in no/low-alcoholic drinks. How drinks are crafted and served, and why drinks are created play a vital role in the overall experience between bartenders and customers.

“In fact, research has shown that there is a real and oftentimes missed opportunity for having a standalone or dedicated non-alcoholic sections on a menu that are available throughout the day to drive incremental sales and make extra profit.”