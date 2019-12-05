Main Menu

More retailers recruited

Drinkly to raise £250,000 in crowdfund campaign

| December 5, 2019
John Robertson

John Robertson: turning point

Drinks-on-demand tech platform Drinkly is embarking on a crowdfund campaign next month to raise £250,000.

The funding will enable the Edinburgh-based online firm to recruit more retailers, build its marketing strategy and develop its technology.

Business development manager Shabaz Ali, who joined four months ago, has recruited close to 40 drinks retail outlets across the UK onto the Drinkly marketplace, significantly improving its geographical reach and sales capability.

Mr Ali’s career in sales began with Everest and he later worked for the Annandale Herald and Serco Global Services, training agents for the call centre on behalf of BskyB.

John Robertson, founder and CEO of Drinkly, said 2020 will mark a turning point in the evolution of the business model .

News, Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Boris Johnson

Johnson pledges tax-cutting budget by February if elected

Handouts: Boris Johnson is promising tax cuts Boris Johnson says he will hold a tax-cuttingRead More

digital skills

New fintech firm raises £500k for advisory tool

Latest fintech helps intermediaries Visible Capital, a new Scottish fintech company founded by three ScottishRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.