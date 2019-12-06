Dragon-backed entrepreneur builds ‘dream team’

New board for parking firm

New line-up (l to r): Medi Parry-Williams, James Allsop (both Mercia), Ken Dunbar, Sam Morton, Diane Cheesebrough, Gary Hunter, Martin Blackwell, Chris Reed and Jenny Campbell

ParkingPerx businessman Chris Reed has appointed a highly experienced board of directors after the founder of ProxiSmart secured co-investment from Mercia Technologies and BBC TV dragon Jenny Campbell.

Coming from a wide range of sectors, the board has been designed specifically to add value and traction in different areas.

Mr Reed said: “ParkingPerx involves several stakeholders from very different specialties. Whether it’s town centre merchants, car park operators, consumers, local authorities, or place managers, we have different audiences, each of which require different strategies.

“I needed to assemble a team with experienced business minds, who will help the company grow from strength to strength. I also focused on gaining team members who have a specific knowledge in these specialist areas. I am delighted – I have my dream team! And then of course I also have a Dragon!”

Diane Cheesebrough becomes chairman and announced her passion for the business:

”ProxiSmart is an exciting and compelling prospect bringing forward products that will support Smart Cities and the environment for years to come. I am extremely proud to be involved,” she said.

Along with Ms Cheesebrough are the Redu Group’s CCO and CEO, Sam Morton and Gary Hunter, Place Management Consultant and former CEO of the Association of Town Centre Management, Martin Blackwell, Operations Director at Dransfield Properties, Medi Parry-Williams, and Managing Director at Advance Northumberland, Ken Dunbar.

Jenny Campbell is confident that the team will help lead ParkingPerx to success, alleviating the pain of parking for shoppers throughout the country and bringing life back to the UK high street.

She said: “It’s an incredibly impressive board. Chris has surrounded himself with very talented, experienced people. I’m looking forward to adding value, but I now know the company is in good hands.”

