Forensic firm Cyan gets backing for speedier police searches

Company looks overseas

Ian Stevenson: ‘expanding our reach’

Cyan Forensics, the Edinburgh-based start-up whose technology helps speed up police investigations into terrorism and child abuse, has secured a further £1.3m from a consortium of investors.

The company’s digital analysis tool can find terrorist handbooks or child sexual abuse material on devices within minutes, minimising forensic analysts’ time and allowing police to make decisions quickly and confidently.

It can also help social media companies and cloud providers to find and block harmful content.

The funding, which has come from Triple Point Investment Management, Mercia, SIS Ventures, the Scottish Investment Bank and private investors, will support the company’s expansion and allow it to target new markets in Northern Europe.

It follows its recent contract with the UK’s Home Office, which will see the technology being used by the Child Abuse Image Database (CAID) and rolled out to police forces nationally.

The company has recently signed a partnership with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the US and been named as a winner of the prestigious PitchGovTech competition at the GovTech Summit in Paris.

A spin-out from Edinburgh Napier University, Cyan Forensics was founded in 2016 by Bruce Ramsay, a former police forensic analyst and now the company’s CTO, and Ian Stevenson, the CEO. Mercia backed the company from its inception, and has worked with the team to attract other investors. The latest funding round brings the total raised so far to £2.8m.

Mr Stevenson said: “We’re excited to have raised the funds which will now allow Cyan Forensics to deliver the next stage in our significant growth plan.

“We’re grateful to our existing investors for their continued confidence and support, and delighted to welcome the new investors joining us on this journey. A key focus will be expanding our reach within the UK as a result of our partnership with the Home Office and into international markets.”