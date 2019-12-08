Main Menu

Dempster added to Leonard Curtis recovery division

| December 8, 2019

Leonard Curtis has added to its Scottish team with the appointment of James Dempster.

A qualified accountant, Mr Dempster joins the company as a senior manager within the group’s business rescue and recovery division.

He joins the professional services group following a 16-year tenure at one of Glasgow’s big-four accountancy firms where he worked on a range of advisory and insolvency engagements across various industry sectors, including some of the largest and most high-profile Scottish insolvencies of recent years.

Leonard Curtis opened its office in Glasgow in January 2017. It is one of 18 across the UK and Channel Islands and is headed up by directors Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot.

Michelle Elliot, Director said: “We are delighted to welcome James to the team. His appointment will strengthen and build on our existing capabilities to develop the practice further in Scotland.”

