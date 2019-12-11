Davidson says she’ll skinny dip in Loch Ness if SNP wins 50 seats

General Election

Ruth Davidson: ‘I’ll vote for Boris Johnson every day of the week’ (pic: Terry Murden)

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pledged to go “skinny dipping” in Loch Ness if the SNP wins 50 seats at the General Election.

Marking a return to the full public glare of the media following her resignation in August, she noted that in recent days SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had backed off mentioning independence so much as voters were being turned off.

According to YouGov’s MRP, the SNP will gain 6 seats, taking its tally to 41. But Ms Davidson said she was confident that the Tories could make inroads into the SNP’s dominance of the political map in Scotland.

Writing in The Telegraph, she said: “I will happily wager to strip naked on the banks of Loch Ness and subject myself to a Hogmanay wild swimming session should such a result occur.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted the SNP is the only party strong enough to stop Boris Johnson.

During a tour of Scotland, she said: “With polls tightening we have a real chance to lock him out of Number 10.

“This election is Scotland’s chance to stop 5 years of a Boris Johnson government and all the damage that will do. It’s now or never.”

In a final election day rally at the Glasshouse Hotel, Edinburgh, Ms Davidson joined acting leader Jackson Carlaw who warned voters that by Friday, they could be “powerless” to stop the SNP’s drive for a second referendum.

“We have said for some days that in seat after seat, the election in Scotland is on a knife edge,” he said.

Ms Davidson said she had not appreciated the level of support for Boris Johnson in Scotland, having previously backed Sajid Javid in the Tory leadership election.

“If it’s a choice between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn propped up with Nicola Sturgeon, then I’ll vote for Boris Johnson every day of the week, twice on a Sunday,” said Ms Davidson.

“And I’m happy to go door-to-door in order to encourage others to do it because I’m genuinely frightened for this country of what Jeremy Corbyn with Nicola Sturgeon pulling the strings would do.

We need an end to austerity and a government that will give real hope and real security to people. – Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was in Glasgow, told supporters: “The only way of getting rid of a Tory government is voting Labour across the country. We need an end to austerity and a government that will give real hope and real security to people.

“The choice is clear. Theirs is the party of billionaires, ours is the party of the many.”