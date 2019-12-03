Cruden raises building target by 25% to help fill housing gap

Step up in activity

Kevin Reid: ‘excellent progress’

Building company Cruden Group plans to build 25% more homes over the coming year in a bid to address Scotland’s chronic undersupply.

The company expects turnover to increase at a similar rate to about £240 million, which will include 1,500 homes of an average 18,000 built each year in Scotland since 2015.

It has been working with public and private sectors clients and has enjoyed its 20th consecutive year of profitable trading.

To further meet growing housing demand, the Cruden Group has expanded into new areas of development such as much-needed higher density flats, build to rent housing for the private sector and its first retirement living development under a newly established brand, Juniper Residential.

Kevin Reid, chief executive, said: “It’s well documented that the country is suffering from an enormous undersupply of much needed new homes across all tenures.

“Despite political and economic uncertainties and challenges facing the housebuilding industry, we have made excellent progress this year and expanded our product offering to meet evolving market demands, paving the way for a bright future and helping to plug the housing gap.”