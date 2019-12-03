Main Menu

Step up in activity

Cruden raises building target by 25% to help fill housing gap

| December 3, 2019

Kevin Reid: ‘excellent progress’

Building company Cruden Group plans to build 25% more homes over the coming year in a bid to address Scotland’s chronic undersupply.

The company expects turnover to increase at a similar rate to about £240 million, which will include 1,500 homes of an average 18,000 built each year in Scotland since 2015.

It has been working with public and private sectors clients and has enjoyed its 20th consecutive year of profitable trading.

To further meet growing housing demand, the Cruden Group has expanded into new areas of development such as much-needed higher density flats, build to rent housing for the private sector and its first retirement living development under a newly established brand, Juniper Residential. 

Kevin Reid, chief executive, said: “It’s well documented that the country is suffering from an enormous undersupply of much needed new homes across all tenures. 

“Despite political and economic uncertainties and challenges facing the housebuilding industry, we have made excellent progress this year and expanded our product offering to meet evolving market demands, paving the way for a bright future and helping to plug the housing gap.”

News, Results & Updates, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Carolyn Fairbairn

UK R&D spending too focused on south and below target

Carolyn Fairbairn: unveiling report (pic: Terry Murden) Spending on research and development in Britain isRead More

Edinburgh International Arena

8,000-seat indoor arena planned for Edinburgh

New arena will be based off the by-pass An 8,000-seat indoor arena is planned forRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.