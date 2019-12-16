Clark becomes CEO at Anderson Strathern Asset Management

Switch from Adam Co

John Brett and Graham Clark

Anderson Strathern Asset Management, the financial planning and investment business wholly owned by Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern, has hired Graham Clark from Adam & Company as its new chief executive. He was a director at Adam & Company and its head of financial planning.

Anderson Strathern Asset Management’s previous CEO, John Brett, who joined in 2016 from Aberdeen Asset Management is moving to the role of chairman. The business now has £250 million under management with more than 300 clients.

Mr Clark said: “Over the last few years, John and the team have established the firm as a key player in the financial planning and investment market in Scotland. It’s a great privilege to be joining the business as chief executive.”

Mr Brett said: “Getting someone of Graham’s calibre on board is a real coup for Anderson Strathern Asset Management. He brings strong expertise in financial planning, investment management and risk management, coming in from one of the country’s top private banks. He’s a first-class fit for the business, its team and its clients.”

James Glass has also been hired as a chartered financial planner. He joins from Pannells Financial Planning (formerly PKF) in Edinburgh and will work closely with fellow chartered financial planner Anna Gratwick and Financial Planner Neil Cameron. Anderson Strathern Asset Management’s headcount is now up to 19 and the firm intends to seek further hires in 2020.