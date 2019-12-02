CJ Lang raises £10m-plus to upgrade corner shop fleet

Bank support

Lorries are likely to go green

CJ Lang & Son, Scotland’s SPAR wholesaler and convenience store operator, plans to replace its fleet and upgrade other distribution assets following a £10 million-plus refinancing deal.

The Dundee-based business will make its delivery vehicles more efficient and explore alternative fuelling options.

It will also use the refinancing from HSBC to invest in its stores’ fixtures and broaden the offerings of its stores, including rolling out more food-to-go services in-store. The upgrades are part of the implementation of CJ Lang’s five-year strategic plan.

CJ Lang is one of Scotland’s largest independent family-owned companies, with 2,000 staff across Scotland. It operates about 100 company-owned stores and supplies 200 independent retailers. As part of the deal, HSBC has also taken on all of the company’s day-to-day banking.

Craig Tedford, financial director at CJ Lang, said: “These improvements will help us develop our customer base and attract new independent retailers to the SPAR business.”

