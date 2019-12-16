‘Characterful’ office plan for Edinburgh Old Town

20,000 sq ft scheme

Office plan: Canongate development

An office development is being proposed in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town.

Plans to build 20,000 sq ft of workspace over four floors off the Royal Mile have been submitted to city planners.

Property developer, Summix Capital has identified a site at 179 Canongate, to introduce what it describes as “a characterful office development”.

The design has been developed as a response to the “unique fabric and distinct historical identity of Canongate and the Royal Mile”.

Each floor will have 5,000 sq ft with accessible break out spaces on the top two floors.

There would space for cycles and the potential for a publicly accessible café via Old Tolbooth Wynd.

Incorporating the wider UNESCO World Heritage Site and the A-listed structures of the Canongate Kirk and Canongate Tolbooth, the proposals will retain boundary walls, existing workshop structures and remaining historical artefacts on site.

It will also create a new East-West route from Old Tolbooth Wynd to Bowling Green Court through New Waverley and Waverley Station.

Architects 3DReid worked on the scheme, and the planning consultants were Turley.

View from the Wynd

A spokesperson for Summix Capital said: “These proposals will not only serve to redevelop a vital location but help to tackle Edinburgh’s burgeoning crisis in available office space provision, especially in Edinburgh city centre.

“As a co-working space, this development provides an innovative solution to this issue while ensuring its green credentials are in line with Edinburgh City Council standards.

“We’ve consulted widely and diligently with stakeholders in Edinburgh to ensure they’ve had an opportunity to input their views about the proposals. The plans represent a collaborate discussion about how best to make this site work.”