CBRE unveils 13 promotions across Scottish offices

Real estate

Commercial property adviser CBRE has announced 13 promotions across its Scottish teams.

In the Edinburgh office, Steven Hirst from the Valuation and Advisory Services team has been promoted to senior director, while Caroline Tomczyk who works in Lease Consultancy and Alistair Wright in Capital Markets have both been promoted to director.

Beverley Mortimer from Advisory and Transactions Services and Steve Holisz from Building Consultancy have both progressed to associate director, while Oli Cory, also in the Capital Markets team, has become a senior surveyor and Adam McConaghy a senior planner.

The Glasgow office sees Advisory and Transaction Services’ Alistair Urquhart and Mike Rose of the firm’s growing Rating team both becoming directors, with the Property Management team’s Lewis Sadowski moving into the position of senior surveyor.

In Aberdeen, Amy Tyler is now a senior surveyor in the Advisory and Transaction Services team.

Kirsty Palmer and Susie Pierce, who work within the Edinburgh-based UK Contracted Accounts team as transaction managers, have also been promoted to director and associate director respectively.

Commenting, Miller Mathieson, managing director of CBRE for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The bumper number of promotions that have been awarded this year is testament to the great talent and hard work of our team, to which the business owes much of its success.

“We are committed to recognising and rewarding our employees by helping them grow within the business and encouraging them to realise their full potential.

“All thirteen candidates have worked extremely hard and I am very proud to announce their well-deserved promotions. I look forward to seeing them continue to learn and progress in their new roles.”