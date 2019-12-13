Boots to sell Mothercare brands in partnership deal

High street agreement





Child’s play: two stores in high street agreement

Struggling baby and childrenswear retailer Mothercare has agreed a franchise deal with Boots which will sell its branded clothing, home and travel products such as pushchairs and car seats at branches and online.

Mothercare said the new partnership will provide “strong foundations for Mothercare’s continuing presence in the UK”, adding that it is expected to create significant opportunities for both companies.

Mothercare is closing down its UK stores but CEO Mark Newton-Jones said: “Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the brand and the millions of Mothercare customers across the UK.

“In Boots, another much-loved British heritage brand, we believe that Mothercare has found the right home in the UK.”

Boots is the UK’s largest pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, and is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The proposed franchisee partnership will be for an initial period of five years.

Mr Newton-Jones added: “We know the team at Boots well from our successful Mini Club partnership which has been established over many years, and we now look forward to working in an even stronger collaboration with the Boots team for the future.