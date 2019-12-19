Blaze plans overseas move after Balmoral takes stake

Six-figure deal

Jim Milne: ‘exciting move’ (pic: Balmoral Group)

Aberdeen engineering company Balmoral Group has acquired a 70% controlling stake in Blaze Manufacturing Solutions in a six-figure deal.

Blaze, established in 2006 and based in Laurencekirk, manufactures fire safety equipment for the oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, commercial and industrial sectors.

It is run by husband and wife team, Ann and Howard Johnson, and employs 24 staff and the investment will help Blaze expand overseas.

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, said, “This is another exciting move for us as we see Blaze as a company with great ambition. They offer a raft of services to a variety of sectors with substantial potential for international growth.”

Mrs Johnson, finance director at Blaze, said: “Balmoral’s investment is much more than a cash injection. Their journey from small start-up in 1980 to an internationally recognised brand, leading its sector, is something that we aim to learn from.

“We have seen international success to a degree but are keen to build on this and take our accredited systems into new territories and markets.”

Mr Milne joins Blaze board as non-executive chairman with fellow Balmoral directors, Bill Main and Kevin Binnie, also joining as directors.

Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark of Dow Schofield Watts Aberdeen provided financial due diligence for Balmoral Group.

This latest move comes after Balmoral raised its shareholding in another Aberdeenshire company, ACE Winches, in November.