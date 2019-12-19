Main Menu

Agency boss departs

BIG Partnership’s CEO leaves after just six months

| December 19, 2019
Steve McLaughlin

Departed: Steve McLaughlin

The chief executive of public relations agency BIG Partnership has left just six months after joining the Glasgow-based business.

Steve McLaughlin, former chief commercial officer at Telegraph Media Group, became the agency’s first chief executive in May.

He was responsible for TMG’s digital strategy, subscription programme and syndication, has also held senior management roles at the Daily Mail, Trinity Mirror, ICS Learn and Scottish Radio Holdings.

Mclaughlin previously worked for Dubai-based Gulf Sports Media, a digital and print content business where he is credited with trebling revenues in three years as chief executive. He was appointed to oversee Big’s 120 staff and 350 clients served from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Manchester.

more follows

News, Media & Creative, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Asian tourists

Britain poised for record number of tourists in 2020

Bookings from Asia are up by as much as a third (pic: Terry Murden) BritainRead More

Robert Begbie

CEO and CFO leave NatWest Markets in executive shake-up

Robert Begbie: interim CEO Royal Bank of Scotland boss Alison Rose has announced a changeRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.