BIG Partnership’s CEO leaves after just six months

Agency boss departs

Departed: Steve McLaughlin

The chief executive of public relations agency BIG Partnership has left just six months after joining the Glasgow-based business.

Steve McLaughlin, former chief commercial officer at Telegraph Media Group, became the agency’s first chief executive in May.

He was responsible for TMG’s digital strategy, subscription programme and syndication, has also held senior management roles at the Daily Mail, Trinity Mirror, ICS Learn and Scottish Radio Holdings.

Mclaughlin previously worked for Dubai-based Gulf Sports Media, a digital and print content business where he is credited with trebling revenues in three years as chief executive. He was appointed to oversee Big’s 120 staff and 350 clients served from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Manchester.

…more follows