BDO heads into 2020 with ‘expert’ restructuring director

Accountancy

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has strengthened its business restructuring team with the appointment of director, Kevin Lamb, in its Edinburgh office.

Mr Lamb joins from RSM after five years in its restructuring team and specialises in working with businesses that are facing financial and operational difficulties.

He works closely with companies and their directors, banks and other lenders, as well as pension funds and private equity groups.

After qualifying as an auditor, Mr Lamb spent nine years in industry as a group accountant at Starbucks Coffee Company in London before returning to Scotland to lead the turnaround and exit of prestige motor group, Glenvarigill as financial controller, then managing director before he returned to professional services.

At BDO, he will work with clients across Scotland. His primary focus will be to work with businesses when the early signs of distress become evident and develop the appropriate plans with funders and investors to secure their future.

James Stephen, partner and head of business restructuring at BDO Scotland, said: “Kevin’s turnaround expertise will strengthen our restructuring offering for clients across Scotland, as well as boosting our national credentials.

“2020 will bring a new period of change, creating opportunities but also cause potential stress to businesses. Having an experienced adviser who can guide them through these uncertain times is essential.”