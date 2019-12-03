Main Menu

Invaluable addition

Banking veteran joins Aberdein Considine lender services

| December 3, 2019

Colin Soulsby: ‘experience’

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG) with the appointment of a UK banking veteran.

Colin Soulsby has left his senior role with the Royal Bank of Scotland to join the firm in a newly-created relationship management role.

During a four-decade career in financial services, he worked across a range of banking areas including branch banking, international and corporate. However, for the past 24 years Mr Soulsby has specialised in the field of debt management, with a particular focus on managing legal suppliers.

He will take this experience into Aberdein Considine, where he will be supporting the delivery of volume legal services to lender clients across the UK.

Myra Scott, head of LSPG at Aberdein Considine, said: “As a multi-jurisdictional supplier of banking litigation and debt recovery, our practice has grown significantly over the past few years. This brings unique challenges. Colin’s experience will be invaluable and his appointment will support the growing range of complex, non-standard mortgage litigation, asset and debt recovery cases that the firm is handling.”

The Lender Services Practice Group, which includes the banking and finance litigation team, represents the majority of UK banks and financial institutions, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group.

