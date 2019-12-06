Advice project for young screen firms gets longer run

Film project

Advice on offer: Alan Clements and Clare Thompson

A pilot scheme offering expert advice to Scottish screen production companies is being extended for a further six months.

Film City Futures said its business development initiative Focus will continue until June 2020, with a new Bootcamp for emerging businesses to take place in the new year.

Focus is a two-year pilot project that provides support to 20 selected companies working in Scotland with the aim of creating a stronger, more resilient screen sector.

It is delivered by Film City Futures in partnership with Scottish Documentary Institute, and is supported by Screen Scotland.

According to a recent report by EKOS the pilot has had a significant impact on participants, contributing an additional 19 full-time equivalent roles, and £1.5m in turnover. More than 100 companies benefited from free workshops, events, and briefings, and four further companies are receiving business mentoring through a Focus partnership with MG ALBA.

A further 10 companies are set to benefit through a three-day business Bootcamp in January. Training will be delivered by industry experts Alan Clements, Jen Topping, Mike Kelly and Clare Thompson, and will cover management, leadership, finance, development, and navigating the commissioning landscape.

Participants will also meet with established Scottish production companies, as well as key contacts from Screen Scotland, Business Gateway, Triodos, Cosmic Cat, BBC Scotland and Channel 4.

Bootcamp participants will become part of the wider Focus alumni, gaining access to an exclusive online portal and priority booking for its events, as well as becoming eligible to apply for further business support funding.

Scottish production companies creating content for broadcast or distribution are encouraged to apply by 18 December.

www.filmcityfutures.com/bootcamp