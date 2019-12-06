Addleshaw Goddard hires Hogg from Pinsent Masons

Law

Addleshaw Goddard has recruited Neil Hogg from Pinsent Masons where he spent 18 years, including 12 as a partner.

Mr Hogg trained with Dundas & Wilson CS where he spent the first seven years of his career.

He was invited to join Masons – which subsequently became Pinsent Masons – in 2001 by the founding partners of their Glasgow office which had recently opened. He played a central role in the development and growth of the firm’s real estate practice in Scotland.

Miles Ede, partner and head of real estate for Addleshaw Goddard in Scotland, said: “With Neil’s appointment, our real estate team – which is at the heart of our growth plans – goes from strength to strength.

“He is undoubtedly a high-profile real estate lawyer in the Scottish market and will be a great addition.”