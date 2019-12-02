Addleshaw Goddard adds Cassell to banking team

Law firm recruit

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard is adding a fifth partner to its banking practice in Scotland. Gaenor Cassell joins the Edinburgh team from Burness Paull.

She brings more than 20 years’ experience advising lenders and borrowers on all aspects of funding, both domestic and international.

Qualifying in 1998, Ms Cassell spent eight years in Allen & Overy’s London banking team and enjoyed a spell in-house at Lloyds Banking Group before returning to private practice.

The firm has more than doubled in size in the last 18 months and its finance & projects division comprises more than 50 partners and 150 other fee earners.