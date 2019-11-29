New role for ex-SE boss
Wilson takes chair at accountancy firm Chiene+Tait
Lena Wilson: relishing the opportunity
Former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Lena Wilson has been appointed chairman of accountancy firm Chiene+Tait.
Dr Wilson spent eight years at the helm of the economic development agency before unexpectedly stepping down in 2017.
She is currently a non-executive director for a number of high-profile businesses including The Royal Bank of Scotland and Intertek Group.
She also serves a number of organisations in an advisory and ambassadorial capacity including The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo and Beatson Cancer Charity, and is a Visiting Professor at the University of Strathclyde Business School.
Dr Wilson takes over as chairman of Chiene+Tait on 2 December, succeeding Gavin Morton who joined the practice in 1985 as its first dedicated tax partner.
Dr Wilson said: “I relish the opportunity to be joining Chiene+Tait, an independent firm that mixes a strong legacy with an energetic and intelligent focus on the future.”