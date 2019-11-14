Solheim skipper Matthew lining up shot at golfing history

Scot's US target

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Honour: Catriona Matthew (pic: SNS Group)

North Berwick’s Catriona Matthew is lining up a shot at golfing history after being retained as captain of the European Solheim Cup team.

The 50-year-old guided Europe to victory at Gleneagles in September and has the chance to repeat that feat in two years’ time at the Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Europe has never won back-to-back, home and away, Solheim Cups and Matthew is excited at the prospect of trying to rewrite the history books.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to do it again,” she said. “The chance to go to America and do something that’s never been done, winning home and away, back-to-back, is a challenge I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s nice to do something that has not been done before.

“I really enjoyed Gleneagles with the dream finish we had and I’m now relishing the chance to go to the United States and try to defend the cup in 2021.

“It’s always harder to win on US soil, but I’m honoured to be tasked with the mission. “

Matthew has named the same backroom team for Ohio, with Suzann Pettersen, who holed the winning putt at Gleneagles to clinch the dramatic 14½-13½, assisting alongside fellow vice-captains Laura Davies and Kathryn Imrie.