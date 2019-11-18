SNP and LibDems lose bid to join ITV leaders’ debate

Court ruling

Ian Blackford: ‘second class citizens’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have been excluded from the prime-time television clash on Tuesday night after judges ruled it was lawful because there was “no arguable breach” of the broadcast code.

The High Court said ITV could go ahead with a head-to-head election debate featuring Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. ITV had warned it would cancel the debate if the case had gone against the broadcaster.

During the hearing, Guy Vassall-Adams QC, representing the Lib Dems, said “the voice of Remain [had] been excluded” from the debate, causing “serious consequences for the fairness of the democratic process.”

Philip Coppel QC, representing the SNP, argued it was untrue to say the full range of public opinion was represented by the Conservatives and Labour alone.

But their arguments were thrown out by two leading judges. Announcing the ruling, Lord Justice Davis said: “The clear conclusion of both members of this court is that, viewed overall, these claims are not realistically arguable.

“It follows that the television debate scheduled for tomorrow evening between the leader of the Conservative Party and the leader of the Labour Party may lawfully go ahead.”

Speaking after the ruling, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Scottish voters were being treated like “second-class citizens”.

“This election is a chance for people in Scotland to vote to escape Brexit, to protect the NHS and to choose their own future with independence – yet they will not hear that argument in the debate tomorrow night,” he said.

He added: “What is now clear is that the UK broadcasting system is similarly incapable. Indeed the result of the decision to exclude the SNP is to discriminate against Scottish voters and to effectively treat them as second-class citizens.

“That is, quite simply, a democratic disgrace, and the fact that election law and broadcasting codes allow such gross unfairness is unacceptable.”

Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton added: “The Liberal Democrat’s position, and that of our leader is unique.

“Jo Swinson is the only leader of a national party fighting to stop Brexit. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn should not be allowed to side-step debating the issue of Brexit with someone who wants to Remain, and ITV should not give them the opportunity to do so.

“That’s why this is an incredibly disappointing verdict. Not just for Liberal Democrats but also for democracy in this country and for every Remainer who deserves to have a voice in this debate.”

Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran tweeted: “It is outrageous that the Remain voice is missing from the ITV debate.

“It’s simply wrong of broadcasters to present a binary choice and pre-empt the decision of the people in a general election.”