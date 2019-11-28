Scottish engineers secure vital wind farm contracts

Jobs boost for yards

Wind farm will be built off the coast

Troubled engineering firm BiFab is among the Scottish companies awarded key contracts to help build a major wind farm off the Fife coast.

The 54 turbines for the giant Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) site are being assembled at Port of Dundee, while BiFab was handed an early Christmas present with a contract to build eight of the foundation jackets at its Methil yard.

Eyemouth Harbour has also been earmarked as a preferred supplier for maintenance work on the project, located off 15.5 km off the Fife coast and covering an area of approximately 105 square kilometres.

Offshore construction will start in June 2020 and is due to be complete in 2023. Twenty-five financial institutions are lending money to fund the project, overseen by energy firm EDF Renewables which acquired it last year. It is expected to provide power for 375,000 homes.

EDF Renewables has announced that Irish energy company ESB is taking a 50% stake in the project.

The announcement came amid on-going concern that Scottish firms such as BiFab were missing out on contracts to build renewable energy projects to foreign competitors.

EDF Renewables UK CEO Matthieu Hue said the NnG project had reached a “hugely important milestone”, adding: “We are excited to get work under way with our contractors and all Scottish companies and stakeholders participating in the project.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the Scottish government was actively encouraging developers to explore “every possible option” to help the Scottish supply chain in the development of future offshore wind projects.

He added: “While we believe that much more is possible from across the whole sector, today’s announcement is another welcome step in the right direction.”

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “Today’s announcement is great news for offshore wind in Scotland and shows what can be achieved when developers, supply chain and government work together.”