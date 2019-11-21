Scots tycoon Valentine oversees Mongolia distillery

China whisky contract

Dave Valentine at the convention

A Scottish entrepreneur’s company is to manage the building of a whisky distillery in Mongolia.

Dave Valentine, owner of Forfar-based Valentine International, concluded the deal at the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs’ Convention in London attended by around 3,000 Chinese business representatives from 60 countries.

The first phase of the distillery will be built next year in Ordos, a city of more than 2 million citizens.

The distillery in Inner Mongolia is the brainchild of MengTai’s chairman Ao FengTing whose ambition is to create China’s best whisky.

MengTai will provide all of the buildings and ancillary accommodation required to establish the distillery in Ordos costing several million pounds.

However, the production equipment will be manufactured in Scotland and shipped to Inner Mongolia for assembly by Scottish engineers. The initial phase of distillery production equipment will create a circa £2.5m export order for Scotland.

The project will deliver a multi million-pound export bonus for at least two Scottish companies still to be contracted for the design & build of the distillery production equipment and for the supply of bulk whiskies.

As the project progresses there will be opportunities for skilled industry experts required to oversee the operation during the initial phases of the development.

After signing the agreement in London, MengTai chairman Ao FengTing said: “My ambition is not just to produce China’s best quality whisky but one that is globally recognised in terms of world rankings.

“Scotland is the “home of whisky” and has the greatest expertise in terms of distillery equipment manufacture and know how. So, we are confident that Valentine International will deliver a world beating project for us in Ordos.”

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “This is great news for Scotland and an early win for our new International Trade Partnership programme which our Network operates in partnership with the Scottish Government.

“These opportunities were identified as a direct result of SCC hosting a business group in Scotland from theGovernment of Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region. This visit very quickly resulted in the signing of a business co-operation agreement with the General Chamber of Inner Mongolia at a major global Chinese entrepreneurs convention in London last month.

“This deal creates a significant opportunity for Scottish suppliers worth over £3m. We are confident of more investors coming to Scotland as a result. It is an example of what can be achieved by forging relationships and adding value and confidence between businesses across the globe.”