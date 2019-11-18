Scotland to wrap up Autumn series against the All Blacks

Argentina also confirmed

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Close: Scots lost narrowly two years ago (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland will bring the curtain down on next year’s Autumn Tests with the visit of the All Blacks to Murrayfield.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play in the Capital on the weekend of November 20.

The clash will be the last of three internationals that month, with the series kicking off with a meeting with Argentina on the weekend of November 6.

Sandwiched in between the Pumas and the All Blacks will be a Test against this year’s World Cup hosts Japan, who knocked Gregor Townsend’s team out of the tournament.

The last time Scotland faced New Zealand was two years ago when they were denied a famous victory by Beauden Barrett’s last-minute try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg, the visitors holding on to win 22-17 in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s home games in the upcoming Six Nations Championship sees England and France visit in February and March respectively.

“Representing your country is the pinnacle of the sport and in 2020 we will have opportunities to pit ourselves against some of the world’s leading teams,” said head coach Gregor Townsend.

“To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic competitive challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace.”