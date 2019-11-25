Scotland ‘poised to benefit’ from rising costs in Dublin

Tech benefits

Brian Corcoran: Glasgow is ripe for growth (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland could be about to benefit from Ireland’s overheating technology sector, according to an industry leader.

Dublin is home to the European headquarters of global firms such as Twitter, Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, but rising costs could force the next wave to look at cheaper options in Scotland, says Turing Fest organiser Brian Corcoran.

“Dublin is a very expensive city,” he said in an interview. “It’s a hard place to find accommodation; there is a real shortage. If you are trying to hire software engineers, you are competing literally against some of the top companies in the world.

“Also, Ireland has probably not set up its tax environment to be as friendly towards entrepreneurs as the UK has.”

Speaking to The Herald he said Glasgow is “ripe” to become the next major cluster in the Scottish tech ecosystem as Edinburgh suffers some of the same problems as Dublin.

“Edinburgh has clearly become Scotland’s tech capital, and it is genuinely becoming one of Europe’s most interesting tech eco-systems,” he said. “But if you rolled back 10 or 15 years, and tried to design all of this, it all arguably should have started in Glasgow.

“There’s a reasonably strong argument to say that the next wave of development, or a lot of the next wave of progress in the Scottish economy, will come from Glasgow. Glasgow is ripe for it.”

He added: “Edinburgh is starting to get the problems that come with building successful ecosystems. It is starting to get more expensive to live in, and also as a city to hire in.”