ScotBio targets overseas sites as Lockerbie steps up output

Expansion planned

Production is under way at Lockerbie

ScotBio, which is pioneering a new technique for producing natural food colourants, has announced plans for further expansion as it scales up production at its facility in Lockerbie.

Testing began four months ago at the new facility which complements its existing R&D and head office at BioCity outside Glasgow.

The company is now looking at a number of additional sites in Europe, the US and the Far East as part of its longer term growth plans.

Speaking after Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse officially opend the Lockerbie plant, Polly Van Alstyne, chief operating officer, said: “This is a key stage in our stated business plan.

“A move to a larger facility was essential to allow us to increase production levels significantly and, importantly, to allow us to closely monitor the outcomes in a phased manner.

“The new facility in Lockerbie provides us with the space to do that and the ability to expand even further.”

Tom Craig, chairman, said: “The board and staff are continuing to deliver the milestones set out in the company’s business plan.”

In February ScotBio appointed two former senior directors of Robert Wiseman Dairies to its board. Martyn Mulcahy and David Dobbins are advising on scaling up production and commercialising the company’s products.

An oversubscribed £2m funding round in November 2018 saw investment syndicate Kelvin Capital, Investing Women, Oghma Partners and private investors in the UK, the US and Ireland joined by Sorbon Investments.