Sawyer seals Korea deal for mid-life crisis book

Media round-up

Reaching new parts: book will be translated

Glasgow public relations consultant David Sawyer has sold the Korean rights of his self-published personal finance book to Rok Media for an undisclosed sum.

The owner of Zude PR published RESET, aimed at UK midlife professionals aged 35–60, in August 2018 and it has sold 7,600 copies worldwide.

The Korean deal (RESET’s first foreign language translation) was brokered by Charlotte Staley at UK-based independent publisher Harriman House, which represents Sawyer on global licensing rights for the book. The Korean agent that found the right publisher was literary agency Imprima.

Sawyer commented: “When I got the call to say a Korean publishing house wanted to take on my book, I nearly fell off my chair. All I could manage to blurt out was, ‘north or south?’

“But when I looked into it, I could see the potential. South Korea has a population of 50 million and people there are committed to self-improvement and getting their finances in order.

Big’s record revenue

Public relations agency Big Partnership has seen turnover break through £10 million for the first time, driven by growth at its Manchester office.

Operating profit rose from £1.4m to £1.6m on turnover up from £8.8m to £10.3m for the year to the end of May. The Glasgow-based agency paid dividends of £1.25m and the payroll grew from 98 to 111.

The agency launched its Manchester office, its fifth, in 2016.