Ross set for swift return as Hibernian make their move

As Hearts' search continues...

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Leith-bound: Jack Ross (pic: SNS Group)

Hibernian look set to reach a quick conclusion in their search for a new manager with Jack Ross poised to take over at Easter Road.

The former St Mirren boss is available after his recent sacking from Sunderland and he is understood to have impressed the Leith club during the interview process.

Despite his exit from the Stadium of Light, the 43-year-old remains highly thought of in the game after leading Sunderland to the finals of the Football League Trophy and the English League One play-offs.

A former coach at Heart of Midlothian, Ross will relish the challenge of breathing new life into the Hibees, who parted company with Paul Heckingbottom after a disappointing opening to the season saw them languishing in the lower half of the Premiership.

It is understood Ross was one of the names being considered for the vacant managerial post at Tynecastle but it now looks like he will be plying his trade on the other side of the capital with his first game in charge expected to be the visit of Motherwell on Saturday, 23 November as the action resumes after the international break.

Jambos owner Ann Budge, meanwhile, is continuing her search for Craig Levein’s replacement in the dug out, as well as a sporting director.

Although insisting she is in no rush to make a quick appointment to either post, the sooner a new manager is in place the better it will be for the struggling Gorgie side.

Former Motherwell and Rangers boss Stuart McCall and ex-Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill are thought to have been interviewed this week, with a host of other names such as Neil Warnock, Ian Holloway and Felix Magath all linked with the post.