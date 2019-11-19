Rennie to take the reins at Australia next summer

Wilson lined up as replacement

Focus: Dave Rennie

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie will take over Australia when his Scotstoun contract runs out next year.

The 55-year-old Kiwi replaces Michael Cheika, who resigned after the Wallabies’ World Cup defeat by England.

Danny Wilson, the Scotland forwards coach and former Cardiff coach, is expected to replace Rennie, who begins his three-and-a-half-year contract next summer with his first Test in charge against Ireland on 4 July.

“My wife, Steph, and I have spent the past few months considering our future and we’re really excited about our decision,” Rennie said.

“We’ve loved our time here in Glasgow. The coaching group and management are absolutely world class. The work ethic and passion of the players has been incredible, and we will miss them.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach at international level and an added bonus that we’ll be a little closer to home, near our kids and grandkids.

“All my focus is on the rest of the season in Glasgow as we strive to be in the mix come play-off time in both comps again.”

Rennie joined Glasgow in 2014 and since then the Warriors have reached a Pro14 semi-final and final, and made it to the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Paying tribute to Rennie, Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: “He enhanced the strong, positive culture at Scotstoun and pushed the team to achieve significant results, playing some outstanding rugby on the way.

“He has conducted himself throughout with great professionalism and I know he will want to sign off his time in Glasgow with some silverware. We wish him well for the future.”