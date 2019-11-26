Private bank Brown Shipley loses head of Edinburgh office

One of two exits

Paul Embleton: departing

Private bank Brown Shipley is understood to be losing its head of Scottish business and its chief risk officer.

Paul Embleton, who heads up the office in Edinburgh, joined the company in 2009 through its acquisition of the investment management division of Scottish law firm Lindsays.

He was promoted to lead the regional office two years ago, replacing Charles Fotheringham when he retired. He began his career in 1998 when he joined Clydesdale Bank as a trainee investment manager in Glasgow.

Michael Hudson, the bank’s CRO since 2013, is said to be taking a job closer to his home in the Midlands, according to Wealth Manager.

It was not known who may replace the pair. The latest departures come two months after deputy chief investment officer Alex Brandreth left the company.