PPI claims overshadow Virgin Money makeover

CEO 'surprised' by claims

David Duffy: surprised by scale of PPI requests

Virgin Money has suspended its dividend after confirming a bottom line loss of £194 million after a surge in claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

Chief executive David Duffy admitted he was “surprised” by the scale of claims in the final month before the PPI deadline.

The former CYBG – owner of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank brands – said operating performance was ‘resilient’ in a challenging environment .

Underlying profit was 7% lower at £539m while the company reported a statutory loss after tax due to legacy conduct, restructuring & acquisition costs, including a PPI provision of £385m in the fourth quarter.

Virgin said the transformation strategy is on track for £200m in cost savings by 2022.

The dividend has been suspended for this year “in light of additional PPI provisions”. The board will reconsider dividends for next year.

It reported a robust capital ratio of 13.3% and strong growth in lending and deposits. Business lending grew 4.5% to £7.9bn. Personal lending was up 16.1% to £5bn. Mortgage lending grew 1.7% to £60.1bn, maintaining market share at 4%.

Significant progress has been made in the first year of the Virgin Money integration for all 6.6m customers. The first Virgin Money digital current account is ready to launch in December. The first three new concept Virgin Money stores will also open in December.

Chief executive David Duffy said: “We, like the rest of the industry, were surprised by the scale of the PPI information requests and complaints during August.

“We have moved swiftly to address the issue and are leveraging innovative technology solutions to enable us to deal with genuine customer complaints as quickly, and as cost effectively, as we can. It is nonetheless frustrating to incur a further £385m in provisions in Q4 as we look to close out this legacy issue.”