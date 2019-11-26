Offices earmarked for Standard Life back on market

Agents appointed

10 George Street: back on the market

A refurbished office block in Edinburgh that was earmarked as extra floorspace for Standard Life Aberdeen has unexpectedly come back on to the market.

The 69,000 sq ft of office space at 10 George Street, formerly occupied by Ernst & Young, was secured by Standard Life Aberdeen in 2017 shortly after the company was created from the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The offices were entirely pre-let to the company last year on a 15-year lease in what was said to be one of the biggest deals of the year.

Building group Robertson began work on the refurbishment of the eight-storey block in March last year for La Française Real Estate Partners International on behalf of its client Sampension KP.

However, the offices are now being marketed by Eric Young & Co and JLL who are expecting a healthy level of interest in a rare offering of Grade A space on this scale in the city centre.

Edinburgh’s office vacancy rate has dropped to 2.5%, down from 3.8% in 2017, and the lowest level since the financial crisis, according to JLL.

Edinburgh’s office market recorded a solid year of activity in 2018 with nearly 1 million sq ft of space let, and deals in 2019 already amount to 540,000 sq ft including lettings to WeWork, Instant Offices, Amazon and Epic Games.

A comment from Standard Life Aberdeen is awaited.