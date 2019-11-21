New chapter for Story as Blantyre head office opens

More jobs planned

John MacArthur: time was right

Civil engineering and plant supply company Story Contracting has opened a new Scottish head office in Blantyre.

The family-owned company, founded in Carlisle in 1987, already has offices in central Glasgow and Edinburgh, and employs more than 230 staff across Scotland.

The company has grown by 57% in Scotland this year. The company is now targeting another 300 employees to fulfil a series of impressive contract wins across the UK, including up to 60 graduates, trainees and apprentices in Scotland across the next five years.

Its 2,150 sqm Blantyre facility will accommodate the company’s expanding team, allowing it to deliver major projects.

John MacArthur, managing director, Story Scotland, said: “This is an exciting time to be a part of Story Scotland with our expanding footprint and growing bank of work in the rail and civils sectors across the country.”

Artist’s impression of new manufacturing research centre

Plans submitted for manufacturing facility

A planning application has been submitted for the £65 million National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) based at the centre of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire.

NMIS is led by Scottish Government in partnership with its enterprise and skills agencies, University of Strathclyde and Renfrewshire Council.

It will be a centre for research to help transform skills, productivity and innovation and attract investment.

The new energy carbon neutral facility next to Glasgow Airport will include a skills academy, a fully digitalised factory of the future and collaboration hub for manufacturers of all sizes and from all sectors to work together with research partners and the public sector to innovate and grow their businesses.

NMIS also includes two specialist technology centres – the Lightweight Manufacturing Centre (LMC), which was opened earlier this year by the First Minister, and Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), the only High Value Manufacturing Catapult centre in Scotland.

The application will be considered by Renfrewshire Council.