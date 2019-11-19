Mourinho tipped for Spurs job after Pochettino sacking

£12.5m pay-off for Argentine

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter

Available: Mourinho (pic: SNS Group)

Jose Mourinho is the hot favourite to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur after the surprise sacking of Mauricio Pochettino after five years in charge.

The Argentinian was shown the door after Spurs’ poor start to the season, his exit coming just six months after guiding the Londoners to the Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool.

Having signed a new five-year contract in May 2018, Pochettino could land a pay-off of around £12.5m.

He had been in charge for 293 games and guided Spurs to four successive top four finishes in the Premier League.

Tottenham are currently in 14th position in the Premier League and chairman Daniel Levy said he had made the decision “reluctantly”.

“It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the club’s best interests,” Levy said.

“It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. We were extremely reluctant to make this change.

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

Ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho has been out of a job since being sacked by Manchester United in December and is currently working with Sky Sports as a football pundit.

Scotland clinch third spot

Scotland closed their disappointing Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in Glasgow that will at least give head coach Steve Clarke further belief in his young squad.

A sparse crowd of 20,000 watched the home team come from behind to beat the world’s 121st ranked team through two goals from John McGinn and a third by Steven Naismith.

Scotland go into a play-off in March to try to reach the finals after winning their Nations League group.

They will face either Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania in a one-legged tie at Hampden, with Norway or Serbia awaiting the winner.

Wales secured their place at Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary. Aaron Ramsey marked his return to the team with both goals. Northern Ireland were hammered 6-1 by Germany, despite taking the lead and will join Scotland in the play-offs.

City post record revenue

English Premier League champions Manchester City have reported a record revenue of £535.2 million pounds.

The club’s annual report highlighted record-breaking broadcast revenue as the the main reason for the 19.7% increase year-on-year.

A profit of £10.1m was also recorded, the fifth consecutive year of profitability for the club, with a wage/revenue ratio of 59%.

The figures come amid a UEFA investigation into claims City’s Abu Dhabi owners breached its financial fair play rules by inflating the value of sponsorship agreements to comply with the rules.

City have denied any wrongdoing but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has thrown out its attempt to halt the UEFA probe.