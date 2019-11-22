Morrison sees outsource opportunities for AM Bid

As turnover rises...

Andrew Morrison: no material changes (pic: Terry Murden)

AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, says a shift towards more outsourcing is creating opportunities to grow its customer base.

After reporting a fourth year of turnover growth, by 23% to £898,000, business development director Andrew Morrison said he believes the future for outsourced bidding services remains strong.

“There are unlikely to be any material changes to public sector procurement in the short to medium-term and there is evidence that the private sector is adopting an increasingly procurement-led approach to its sourcing of goods and services,” he said.

“As many organisations move away from direct employment of support services, including bidding, we see opportunities to grow our customer base.”

The firm will also further develop its assistance to organisations seeking external funding.

The company has no external financing and remains debt free, with no bad debt across the five years.

It now employs 12 staff in Scotland and England with a pool of 25 experienced bidding associates located throughout the UK and Ireland.

David Sole came joined the board as chairman and David Gray took over as the managing director from Andrew Morrison moved into a newly-created role of business development director to focus on growth and scaling the business.

A senior management team was established to establish the strategic development of the company. Andrew Loughlin joined the business as head of bids from Babcock International Group, and Alasdair Oliphant from Edinburgh Council as head of operations.

It is intended that the directors will be given the opportunity to purchase shares in the company providing the business with both additional capital for investment and greater long-term buy-in from business-critical senior executives.

The business established its Scottish HQ at the new WeWork facility at 80 George Street, Edinburgh.