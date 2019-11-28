More Morelos magic keeps Rangers’ Euro dream alive

As Celts win their Europa League group...

Feyenoord 2 Rangers 2

De Kuip, Rotterdam

History-maker Alfredo Morelos increased his soaring transfer value with a double to take Rangers within touching distance of the knockout stages.

The Colombian netted twice with headers after half-time against the Dutch to become the first Ibrox player to score in four major European matches in a row.

He now has a remarkable 24 goals to his name this season and despite boss Steven Gerrard’s claim he wouldn’t sell his star man for £50 million, there will be no shortage of admirers once the January transfer window opens.

The statistics show why the Ibrox chief is so reluctant to let his striker go, Morelos having scored 54 goals in all competitions under his manager.

Rangers bounced back from falling behind in the De Kuip to take the lead with 25 minutes remaining but had to settle for a point after Luis Sinisterra’s leveller in the 68th minute.

It was a still a valuable return for the visitors and means they will reach the last 32 for the first time in eight years should they avoid defeat against Young Boys in Glasgow on 12 December.

European football certainly has brought the best out of the Glasgow side under Gerrard, who has now lost just three games in 27 Europa League ties since taking the reins.

Other score in Group G: Young Boys 1, Porto 2.

Celtic 3 Rennes 1

Parkhead

Celtic created their own piece of history by topping a European group for the first time with victory at Parkhead – with a game to go.

The Hoops will be now be seeded when they play their last 32 clash in February.

Lewis Morgan opened the scoring after 22 minutes before Ryan Christie put his side 2-0 up at the interval. Michael Johnston netted a superb third goal before the French scored a consolation in the last minute from Adrien Hunou.

Other score in Group E: Lazio 1 Cluj 0