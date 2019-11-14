Main Menu

Continued growth drive

MHA Henderson Loggie boosts audit team with key hire

MHA Henderson Loggie has strengthened its audit team in Edinburgh with the appointment of Diana Penny as partner.

Ms Penny’s focus is to drive growth in the firm’s audit business, and she brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, the majority of it with Grant Thornton where she was a director in the Edinburgh office.

Her experience spans entities of various sizes operating in the travel and tourism, leisure, manufacturing, property and retail sectors.

MHA Henderson Loggie’s head of audit Gavin Black said: “This is a key appointment for the firm.

“Diana has a wealth of knowledge and experience that our existing and future clients will benefit from and is a valuable addition to our team.”

