Labour plans tax on oil and hikes investment in Scotland

Manifesto published

Jeremy Corbyn campaigning in Linlithgow last week (pic: Terry Murden)

Labour’s general election manifesto is expected to include a windfall tax on oil companies and will see planned investment in Scotland rise from £70 billion to £100bn.

Jeremy Corbyn will unveil a range of commitments to re-balance wealth through new personal and business taxes which will also help to “transform” the UK into a low carbon, green economy.

There will be more support for public transport, 300,000 new “green apprenticeships” and loans for people to buy electric cars.

The manifesto will repeat earlier pledges to introduce a “real living wage” of at least £10 an hour and free broadband for all through nationalisation of part of BT.

More details are expected on plans to bring rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership.

Mr Corbyn will launch Labour’s General Election manifesto in Birmingham today as the “most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades”, declaring “it’s time for real change.”

He will say: “This is a manifesto of hope. A manifesto that will bring real change. A manifesto full of popular policies that the political establishment has blocked for a generation. Those policies are fully costed, with no tax increases for 95% of taxpayers.

“Over the next three weeks, the most powerful people in Britain and their supporters are going to tell you that everything in this manifesto is impossible. That it’s too much for you. Because they don’t want real change. Why would they? The system is working just fine for them. It’s rigged in their favour.”

The £100bn pledge for Scotland is up from the £70bn previously announced by shadow chancellor John McDonnell. This new figure based on Labour policy commitments will include £20bn of National Investment Bank funds plus £30bn from the National Transformation Fund (up from £20bn) and £50bn in Barnett consequentials (up from £30bn).

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Labour’s £100 billion investment in Scotland will transform our public services, our industries and wider infrastructure. In making this investment Labour is laying the foundations for a better, more just and fairer society where no-one is left behind and where every person is given the opportunities to lead a decent and fulfilling life.

“This extra investment will provide the funding that Scottish Labour would use to build 120,000 new council and social homes, invest £6 billion in retrofitting homes to the highest energy efficiency standards, and bring dignity back to care workers and care users alike with a 25 per cent increase in investment in social care.”

LibDems get cautious welcome

The Liberal Democrats’ plans, unveiled yesterday, received a cautious welcome from business. The CBI’s director general Carolyn Fairbairn said: “Their commitment to work hand-in-hand with businesses to create a fairer and sustainable economy, for example by tackling regional inequality, supporting new parents and encouraging start-up businesses, is admirable.”

Dame Carolyn added: “Modernising the R&D tax credit and aiming to raise R&D spend to 3% of GDP are highly welcome.

“But there is a mixed picture when it comes to infrastructure. HS2 is a vital project for the country and one which the Liberal Democrats rightly support. But the third runway at Heathrow is equally important and kicking the can down the road with a moratorium on airport expansions is not a viable option for a leading economy.

“Some of the proposals put forward sound good but are harder to achieve in practice. Business is at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis and the plans to insulate more homes and to increase renewables is welcome. But to electrify all rail lines and ensure all new cars are electric by just 2030 is very challenging.

“Meanwhile, some of the employment proposals raise questions as to how they might work in practice.”

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman Mike Cherry, said: “It’s good to see the Liberal Democrats adopt so many of the proposals we’ve been putting forward to policymakers in recent weeks, and particularly encouraging to see so many measures aimed at helping the self-employed.

“Commitments to increasing parental pay for the self-employed, ending the scourge of poor payment practice in supply chains, and expanding the remit of the British Business Bank are all much-needed. So too are promises to introduce a new start-up allowance and widen the scope of the future high streets fund.

“But there are some problematic pledges here. Backing a tourism tax is the wrong move. This is a key industry for the UK – one that’s struggling under the weight of mounting overheads, not least rising employment costs and utility bills. Another tax to worry about is the last thing it needs.

“The commercial land value tax is a cause for concern – business rates are a disgrace, but it is important not to replace one badly thought out system with another. You could easily end up with a situation where landlords continually insist on big rent increases, citing this new tax as the reason. There must be protections put in place for small businesses – nobody wants business rates times ten.

“Expanding the Apprenticeship Levy – without proper review and reform – could cause all kinds of issues for firms up and down supply chains. With levy funds running out fast, it’s essential that funding levels are increased to enable more apprenticeships within small businesses.”