Jenners seeks new home as billionaire plans hotel

Store on move

Historic home: Jenners is on the move (pic: Terry Murden)

Jenners, one of the most famous names in retail, is expected to sever ties with its historic home in Edinburgh’s Princes Street amid speculation that it could relocate to the nearby St James shopping centre due to open next year.

Under plans revealed today the building will be converted to a hotel and restaurant and the store will find a new home. Sports Direct, which owns Jenner’s, has played down claims that it will move to the new £850 million shopping centre.

The category A listed building is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Polvsen while Jenners, which has occupied the site since 1838, was acquired as part of Sports Direct’s purchase of House of Fraser last year.

Mr Polvsen, said to be worth £4.5bn and owner of clothing business Bestseller, plans to restore the building’s facade including the reinstatement of lost original elements. He bought the building in 2017 for a reported £50m.

David Chipperfield Architects, which has been working on the designs for the new concert venue in nearby St Andrew Square, has been appointed by the billionaire to lead the design of the project which is expected to begin in 2021.

The redevelopment of Jenners will include more than 10,000 square metres of hotel space, 7,000 square metres of retail space including cafes and restaurants.

Discussions between the developers and the council are ongoing ahead of a formal planning application.

Councillor Neil Gardiner, planning committee convener, said: “Jenners Department Store holds many fond memories for Edinburgh citizens and visitors alike.

“If the building has an alternative use in the future it would be important to consider how the key features of the building can be incorporated into any proposed redevelopment.

We need to keep active frontage in Princes Street Neil Gardiner, Edinburgh City Council

“We recently consulted on retail use in the city centre to make sure our planning policies remain flexible and councillors will look at any proposed changes to our guidance in the New Year.”

Cllr Gardiner added the future of Princes Street is already changing. The other former House of Fraser store at the west end is being converted into a £150m Johnnie Walker visitor centre.

“We need to keep active frontage in Princes Street but there is plenty of scope and opportunity for other uses as well including the upper levels with truly outstanding views of the castle and gardens,” he said.

”Princes Street has over time been adaptable: first set out for residential use, over time it emerged as a place for grand hotels and members clubs and shopping.

“With appropriate policies it can continue to evolve to meet changing needs in a way which respects its place in this city.”

Chris Pyne, leasing director at Edinburgh St James, commented: “We are holding discussions with a number of occupiers, but we do not comment on confidential negotiations whilst they remain just that.”

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley announced yesterday his company would rebrand as Frasers Group but denied a deal had been done to relocate Jenners to St James.